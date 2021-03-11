THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

M&M to launch all-new 'Scorpio-N' on June 27

M&M to launch all-new 'Scorpio-N' on June 27

M&M has announced the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’. It will be launched on June 27.

Škoda digitises showrooms with interactive technology

Škoda has introduced streamlined, uniform showroom experience that conforms to a new sense of aesthetic and revolutionises customer experience with market-first interactive technologies that enhances customer engagement with cars in the metal and virtually.

Jeep India launches Meridian in Jalandhar

Jeep India has launched SUV Meridian at Rs 29.90 lakh in Jalandhar. It leverages its globally proven engineering prowess coupled with Indian insights to deliver an authentic SUV experience.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 profit rises to Rs 346 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank has reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 346 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, helped by a decline in bad loans. Total income during the quarter increased to Rs 2,007.90 crore as against Rs 1,940.62 crore in Q4 FY21, it said.

DMCH Cancer Care Centre holds free screening camp

DMCH Cancer Care Centre recently organised a free cancer screening and awareness camp in association with World Cancer Care at Galaxy Hospital, Pathankot. Over 200 patients were examined.

Sany Group launches 22 new machines for India

Sany Group has unveiled 22 new machines at EXCON. All machines have been exclusively designed for application in India.

Honda upbeat about Punjab market for ‘New City’

Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura, who was in Chandigarh recently, to hand over keys of the New City e:HEV to some of its customers, said: “The state of Punjab, including Chandigarh market, accounts for over 6% of our national sales and is one of our key markets."

Mindray India provides IT solutions to Tulip Hospital

Mindray India has provided its M-Connect IT solution to Tulip Hospital in Sonepat, bringing about a paradigm shift in terms of making ICUs digital and enhancing critical care services.

Regulate irrigation to protect maize, says study

A study by Corteva Agriscience has suggested that regulating irrigation is vital to maximising the moisture content of the field for maize crop. It said irrigation should be done within 2-3 days as soon as 50% earnings are visible in the plants.

Spacewood Furniture opens outlet in Mohali

Spacewood Furniture has opened its outlet in Mohali. This is the 29th outlet of the company in India.

CareMax Hospital holds heart checkup camp

Dr Raman Chawla’s CareMax Hospital, Jalandhar, recently organised a free heart disease checkup camp. It was inaugurated by Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, along with others.

IndianOil Director bags ‘Urja Shakti’ award

Ms Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, has been conferred with ‘Urja Shakti Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli.

PowerGrid earns Q4 profit of Rs 4,156 cr in FY22

PowerGrid has recorded a profit of Rs 4,156 crore in Q4FY22, 18% higher as compared to Q4FY21. Total income rose to Rs 11,068 crore as compared to Rs 10,816 crore in the period under review.

HDFC Bank, Retailio in pact for co-branded cards

HDFC Bank and Retailio has launched a range of co-branded credit cards targeted at chemists and pharmacies.

Mouni Roy to endorse Spawake beauty products

Beauty and cosmetic firm Spawake has appointed actress Mouni Roy as its new brand ambassador for India.

HDFC Bank’s ‘Rural Banking’ initiative for expansion

HDFC Bank has carved out ‘Rural Banking’ function to penetrate deeper into Bharat. It will consolidate the bank's existing initiatives in this direction, and take it closer to the last mile.

Tata Power, Hyundai in pact

Tata Power has partnered with Hyundai to build EV charging network across India. Through this pact, Hyundai would become a key contributor to expansion of quality charging infrastructure.

Ayurveda Yogashram awarded

Ayurveda Yogashram has been awarded for successfully treating patients of kidney failure and liver cirrhosis. Dr Naveen Arya and Dr Anju Arya received the award from Lara Dutta.

Don't Miss

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

