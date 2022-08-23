THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

Mohandai Oswal Hospital unveils new equipment

Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, has launched new state-of-the-art medical equipment—continuous renal replacement therapy. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion.

LIC’s special campaign for reviving lapsed policies

LIC has launched a special revival campaign from August 17 to October 21 for its customers to revive their individual lapsed insurance policies. The campaign is extended to all non-ULIP policies with a concession in late fee.

NHPC, IBN in pact for hydroelectric projects

NHPC has signed an memorandum of understanding with Investment Board Nepal (IBN) to develop 750 MW West Seti and 450 MW SR-6 hydroelectric projects. AK Singh, CMD, NHPC, and Sushil Bhatta, CEO, Investment Board Nepal, signed the agreement in Kathmandu recently.

Silver Fern Education holds higher education conclave

Silver Fern Education Consultants, Chandigarh, recently organised the second higher education conclave. Several top foreign universities participated.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds gives scholarships to pupils

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently held an event in Ludhiana to give scholarships to girl students as part of the Group’s CSR initiative. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi was the chief guest at the event.

Aykai Hospital’s workshop on urogynaecology

Aykai Hospital, Ludhiana, recently held a continuing medical education-cum-workshop on urogynaecology and urodynamics in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society.

Daikin India plans third R&D centre in Neemrana

Daikin India has announced its plans to set up its third R&D centre in the country at Neemrana, Rajasthan. It will employ over 250 engineers. The company will invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

Mia by Tanishq presents range of diamond jewellery

Mia by Tanishq is presenting the largest assortment of diamond jewellery over a wide range of new designs in rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and bangles.

Ravindra Tyagi takes over as Director (Ops), Powergrid

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as Director (Operations) at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid). He has an experience of over 32 years in power transmission system.

Central Bank of India holds mega credit camp

Central Bank of India’s Ludhiana regional office recently organised a mega credit camp. Executive Director Rajiv Puri, Corporate General Manager Rajesh Kumar, Chandigarh Zonal Head Poppy Sharma among others were present. Loans worth Rs 103 crore were sanctioned.

TCY to come up in Amritsar for IELTS aspirants

Edtech platform TCY is coming up in Amritsar for IELTS aspirants. Affiliated with over 1,600 coaching institutes, the platform gives students a host of benefits, including the lowest fee, money-back guarantee, free mock tests and free AI-assisted speaking exercises.

Paytm unveils ‘Live Train Status’ feature

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, has deepened its offerings for train ticketing services with the launch of a new feature — Live Train Status.

Avon exports 2,300 cycles to Guinea-Bissau, West Africa

Avon New Age Cycles Pvt Ltd has achieved a landmark by exporting the first consignment of 2,300 cycles to Guinea-Bissau, West Africa.

Royal Enfield launches Hunter 350 in India

Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in India. It is a remixed roadster with the character of a Royal Enfield reimagined in a stylish, compact-yet-muscular geometry.

HDFC Bank comes up with Rising Bankers programme

HDFC Bank has launched an eight-month certification programme known as ‘Rising Bankers’ for aspiring bankers. It aims to turn young graduates into well-trained customer-facing personnel.

Tata AIA Life announces record annual bonus

Tata AIA Life Insurance Co has declared a bonus of Rs 861 crore for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders. This is the fifth consecutive year of bonus payment.

Jio adds more users in June

Riding on its largest 4G network, Reliance Jio has added 2.5 lakh and 1.5 lakh subscribers in Haryana and Punjab, respectively, in June 2022, as per the latest report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India .

