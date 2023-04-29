Mohanty LIC chairman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the new chairman of LIC. Last month, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, recommended Mohanty’s name as chairman of LIC.

According to sources, Mohanty has been appointed as head of LIC till June 7, 2025, when he attains the age of 62 years.

The notification for the appointment came after the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sources said.

Currently, Mohanty, MD of LIC, is the acting chairman after MR Kumar completed his term on March 13, 2023.