Monte Carlo Home announces collaboration with Raveena Tandon

Chandigarh, May 7
Monte Carlo Home, a premier brand renowned for its quality across all seasons, announced its collaboration with Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon as its brand ambassador.
The strategic partnership marks a significant step forward for Monte Carlo's newly introduced vertical, Monte Carlo Home, aimed at redefining luxury in home textiles.
With the launch of Monte Carlo Home, the brand ventures into offering premium products that embody the essence of "home is where the heart belongs".
