 Moody’s says stock plunge to hurt Adani’s ability to raise funds : The Tribune India

Moody’s says stock plunge to hurt Adani’s ability to raise funds

Adani Group’s listed companies have lost over USD 100 billion in value in just over a week after short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report

Moody’s says stock plunge to hurt Adani’s ability to raise funds

File photo of Gautam Adani, the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, February 3

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday warned that the rout in Adani Group shares could hurt the conglomerate’s ability to raise capital, while its peer Fitch saw no immediate impact on its ratings.

Adani Group’s listed companies have lost over USD 100 billion in value in just over a week after short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report flagged concerns about the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s debt levels and alleged stock manipulation, accounting fraud and the use of tax havens.

Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Hindenburg.

“Given the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a short-seller report highlighting governance concerns, our immediate focus is primarily on assessing the rated entities’ overall financial flexibility, including their liquidity position and access to funding to support refinancing and ongoing growth initiatives,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Moody’s said its ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Transmission Ltd are underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses with long-term sales contracts, or their strong operating cash flows and dominant market position.

“Nevertheless, these adverse developments are likely to reduce the group’s ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years,” it added.

Separately, Fitch Ratings said it saw no immediate impact on rated Adani entities’ credit profiles.

“There is no immediate impact on the ratings of the Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities following a short-seller report alleging malpractices at India’s Adani Group, and expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow,” it said.

There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities - earliest in June 2024 for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd; December 2024 for Adani Green Energy Ltd Restricted Group 1 (AGEL RG1); and 2026 or beyond for all other entities - reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks.

“Our ongoing monitoring will be looking closely at any major changes to the rated entities’ access to financing or cost of financing on a long-term basis, unfavourable regulatory/legal developments or ESG-related matters that could affect credit profiles,” Fitch said.

Hindenburg Research published a report on January 24, 2023, alleging various purported malpractices leading to a downfall in the share and bond prices of various group entities despite the group publishing its response on January 30, 2023.

Fitch currently has ratings on eight entities/restricted groups within the Adani Group including Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL). “Related-party transactions at these entities outside of the normal course of business are also limited,” it said.

Adani, 60, who was third richest man in the world till a day before Hindenburg came out with its report on January 24, has slipped to 17th position, behind rival Mukesh Ambani.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list

3
Business

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares

4
Punjab

Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

5
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

6
Ludhiana

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

7
Chandigarh

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

8
Nation

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

9
Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin British man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother 20 times could have refrained from crime had agencies addressed issues on time: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm
Trending

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes
Trending

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

Top News

Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI amid Adani stock rout

Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout

Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares

Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name not on list

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list

Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...

J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh visits Behbal Kalan protest site

Robbers loot goods worth Rs 25 lakh from tile factory

Golden Temple portion damaged in Operation Bluestar to be preserved

3 yrs on, black spots identified on BRTS lane not rectified yet

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

Delhi mayoral candidate withdraws plea

L-G gives nod to Manish Sisodia’s US tour

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

Woman killed, three injured as speeding truck enters kitchen

Massive preparations afoot for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

36 illegal shops face action in Attari market

Hoshiarpur SSP's affidavit rejected by High Court, says real issue not addressed

Fire breaks out in Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods worth crores gutted

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

Salon owner lends weapon on rent to robbers, arrested

Structures razed in 7 illegal colonies

Two aides of gangster nabbed with illegal arms

Man attacked on Jan 21 succumbs to injuries at PGI

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

Punjabi University staff polish shoes to protest against non-payment of 2 months’ salary

Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

11.50-gm heroin, 12K intoxicating tablets seized