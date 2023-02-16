Most Adani Group shares close higher, flagship firm gains 1.68%

New Delhi, February 15
Most of the Adani group stocks closed higher with the flagship Adani Enterprises settling higher by 1.68% on Wednesday, a day after the conglomerate asserted that its balance sheet is “very healthy”. At the close, six of the group firms were in the green while four were in the red.
On the BSE, Adani Enterprises shares surged 1.68% to close at Rs 1,779.10 apiece, with a market valuation of Rs 2.02 lakh crore. NDTV jumped 4.70% to settle at Rs 197.05 per share. During the day, the scrip zoomed 5% to touch Rs 197.75 — its upper price band on the bourse.
Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 569.05, up 3.95%. But Adani Transmission and Adani Green continued to hit the lower circuit. Adani Total too hit the lower circuit after falling 5% to close at Rs 1,078.85.
Adani Wilmar’s stock closed with a slight gain of 1.05% to Rs 397.55.
Adani Enterprises’(AEL) stock was rising mainly due to the jump in quarterly profit to Rs 820.06 crore as against a loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the year-ago period. But the positive showing by AEL could rub on to most of the other stocks of the group.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party
Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gehlot who s...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...