Most Adani Group shares close higher, flagship firm gains 1.68%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Most of the Adani group stocks closed higher with the flagship Adani Enterprises settling higher by 1.68% on Wednesday, a day after the conglomerate asserted that its balance sheet is “very healthy”. At the close, six of the group firms were in the green while four were in the red.

On the BSE, Adani Enterprises shares surged 1.68% to close at Rs 1,779.10 apiece, with a market valuation of Rs 2.02 lakh crore. NDTV jumped 4.70% to settle at Rs 197.05 per share. During the day, the scrip zoomed 5% to touch Rs 197.75 — its upper price band on the bourse.

Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 569.05, up 3.95%. But Adani Transmission and Adani Green continued to hit the lower circuit. Adani Total too hit the lower circuit after falling 5% to close at Rs 1,078.85.

Adani Wilmar’s stock closed with a slight gain of 1.05% to Rs 397.55.

Adani Enterprises’(AEL) stock was rising mainly due to the jump in quarterly profit to Rs 820.06 crore as against a loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the year-ago period. But the positive showing by AEL could rub on to most of the other stocks of the group.