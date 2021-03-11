Motilal Oswal fined Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi, May 2
SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd for misutilisation of clients’ funds and incorrect reporting of the margin. In addition, it has been charged for funding clients beyond the stipulated time period, failure to keep appropriate evidences of client order placement and discrepancies in CKYC.
