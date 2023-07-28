MPs’ panel seeks common ITR form

New Delhi, July 27
The Finance Ministry must come out with a common ITR form to ease I-T return filing for individuals and non-business taxpayers, a Parliamentary panel has recommended in its report tabled on Thursday.
The Finance Ministry had in November announced that it plans to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, except trusts and non-profit organisations. It had spoken of a common ITR form by merging all existing forms except ITR-7.
The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing ITRs and urged the tax department to make the process simpler and more taxpayer friendly.
