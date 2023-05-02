Mukesh Upadhyay takes over as Zonal Manager of BoM

Mukesh Upadhyay has taken over as Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Chandigarh Zone. The Chandigarh Zone looks after UT Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Three Allen students bag top ranks in JEE (Mains) exam

Three Allen students — Mrunal Shrikant Vairagade, Malay Kedia and Kaushal Vijayvargiya — have secured All India Rank 3, 4 and 5 respectively, in the JEE (Mains) examination. They scored 300 out of 300 marks.

World Punjabi Organisation honours Sonalika vice-chief

The World Punjabi Organisation recently honoured Sonalika Group vice-chairman AS Mittal. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presented the award to him.

Nissan expands network to 267 customer touch points

Nissan Motor India has announced the expansion of its network to 267 customer touch points with new showrooms and workshops in Karnal and Khammam (Telangana).

Škoda to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026

Škoda Auto is further stepping up the pace of its electric mobility campaign and transformation. Launching four all-new e-vehicles and two updated Enyaq family models, the carmaker plans to expand its BEV range to six models by 2026.

NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) recently distributed school bags and educational kits to the students of government schools under its corporate social responsibility.

SCOPE celebrates Public Sector Day

The Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently organised Public Sector Day celebrations. Chief executives of PSEs and SCOPE Executive Board Members were present.

IndianOil, Tesla Power in pact for automotive batteries

IndianOil has entered into a pact with Tesla Power USA for providing batteries at fuel stations across the country. The facility has been launched at IndianOil fuel stations in New Delhi.

Lifetime Achievement Award for former NTPC director

On the occasion of National PR Day, Press Club of India, Public Sector PR Forum and Public Relations Society, Delhi, honoured RK Nair, former executive director (CC), NTPC with Life Time Achievement Award.

Mountain Dew launches path-breaking anthem

Mountain Dew has unveiled a path-breaking anthem ‘Darr Nu Darra’. It is a homage to the Punjabis, who pride themselves on their courage and truly personify the essence of fear itself should fear the courageous.

Bajaj Allianz Life announces bonuses for policyholders

Bajaj Allianz Life has declared a bonus of Rs 1,201 crore for its policyholders, which includes a regular reversionary bonus of Rs 872 crore and a terminal and cash bonus of Rs 329 crore.

Plaksha University launches Jefferies Finhub centre

Plaksha University has launched an experiential learning centre, Jefferies Finhub, in association with Jefferies. It is focused on developing expertise in financial data analytics and trading simulation tools.

Airtel 5G Plus now available across 3,000 cities/towns

Airtel has announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is now available in 3,000 cities and towns. All key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service.

E-Smart opens grocery store in Mohali

E-smart Enterprises Ltd. has launched a premium grocery mart in Sector 79, Mohali, E-Smart Kitchen Basket and its online store.

HDFC Bank launches Bank Smart Saathi platform

HDFC Bank has introduced ‘HDFC Bank Smart Saathi’ — a solution built on digitally enabled technology that provides a secure and user-friendly experience to its users.

ICICI Bank offers network of Rupee Vostro Accounts

ICICI Bank has announced that it is offering Rupee Vostro Account to enable Indian exporters and importers to pay and settle transactions in rupees.

M&M launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range at Rs 7.85 lakh

M&M has launched all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, starting at a price of Rs 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance.

Tata AIA Life’s ‘Sampoorna Raksha Supreme’ plan

Tata AIA Life has launched term plan ‘Sampoorna Raksha Supreme’ with vitality protect rider. It offers protection with wellness benefits for those who wish to safeguard their families’ future.