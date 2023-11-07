Mundra Port sets new record

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has set a record by handling 16.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in October, the highest-ever volume by any port in India.

Mundra Port crossed the 100 MMT-mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year, APSEZ said in a statement. It witnessed a double-digit growth on a Y-o-Y basis for containers (+10%) and liquids and gas (+14%).

It achieved another milestone of handling 4.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers in just 203 days, a feat achieved in 225 days in the previous financial year.

