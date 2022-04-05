Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

San Francisco, April 4

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter. He has bought approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a filing on Monday. Twitter’s stock surged over 25% before the market opened on Monday.

Musk’s stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor. “We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter,” Dan Ives of WedBush Securities said. — AP

#elon musk #tesla #twitter