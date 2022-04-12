Musk not to join Twitter Board

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Tesla chief Elon Musk has rejected Twitter Inc’s offer to join its Board, said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a note posted on Sunday.

Musk was expected to join the Twitter Board on April 9 following his disclosure of a 9.2% ownership of Twitter shares, but the role would have capped his stake at 14.9%. With the rejection, Musk is free to raise his stake above that limit and even make an all-out bid for the social media giant. Musk responded with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoticon on Twitter. —