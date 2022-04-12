Musk not to join Twitter Board

New Delhi, April 11
Tesla chief Elon Musk has rejected Twitter Inc’s offer to join its Board, said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a note posted on Sunday.
Musk was expected to join the Twitter Board on April 9 following his disclosure of a 9.2% ownership of Twitter shares, but the role would have capped his stake at 14.9%. With the rejection, Musk is free to raise his stake above that limit and even make an all-out bid for the social media giant. Musk responded with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoticon on Twitter. —
