Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce: Report

San Francisco, October 21
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report by The Washington Post.
Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report published on Thursday. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk’s planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company’s staff in the past, but he hadn’t given a specific number — at least not publicly.
“A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.” Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter’s workforce would likely set the company back years.
Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.
With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he’ll address if he becomes owner of the company. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015