Nalanda University hosts event under G20 initiative

Nalanda University recently hosted G20 University Connect: Engaging Young Minds Lecture Series at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium. It was conducted in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries.

Silver Fern Consultants holds interactive session

Silver Fern Education Consultants, in collaboration with Goodman School of Business, Brock University, recently organised an interactive session in Chandigarh. Dr Barry Wright, Dean, was the key speaker.

Panveer Saini joins as FA to Corps Commander

Ms Panveer Saini has joined as Financial Adviser (FA) to Corps Commander, HQ 11 Corps, Jalandhar Cantonment. Earlier, she was Additional Controller of Defence Accounts at the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command).

Joyalukkas launches cashback celebrations campaign

Joyalukkas has launched cashback celebrations campaign. Customers will be rewarded with cashback on every purchase they make.

Powergrid celebrates birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar

Powergrid Northern Region Transmission System - II, Jammu, recently celebrated the 132th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Various competitions and cultural programmes were held.

‘Centre of Excellence for Retina’ inaugurated

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, UT of Chandigarh, recently inaugurated a ‘Centre of Excellence for Retina’ at Mirchia's Laser Clinic, Chandigarh.

FIITJEE accelerator program for early-stage startups

FIITJEE recently held an accelerator programme for startups. As many as 14 investors and seven startups participated in the event.

Sunrise International holds global education workshop

Immigration consultant The Sunrise International recently held ‘The Grand Global Education Workshop’ in Punjab for students who wish to study abroad. It was held in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Sewa Hi Sewa Trust gets three eye-testing machines

Sewa Hi Sewa Charitable Hospital, Panchkula, has received three state-of-the-art eye-testing machines from Valco Industries Ltd., Chandigarh.

Elante celebrates 10th anniv with Parmish Verma

To mark the 10th anniversary of Nexus Elante, a live performance by Parmish Verma was recently held. The mall also hosted Retail Xcellence Awards.

MG Motor India begins production of Comet

MG Motor India has announced the start of production of its Smart EV - Comet, with the first unit rolling out from its Halol plant in Gujarat.

Tide official laundry partner for Punjab Kings

Tide has announced its association with Punjab Kings as their ‘official laundry partner.’ The association marks the launch of Tide Liquids in India.

THINK Gas announces reduction in CNG prices

THINK Gas has cut CNG prices in Punjab. It has reduced the price of CNG by Rs 4 per kg in Jalandhar, Moga, Barnala, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana.

De Beers Forevermark presents Icon Collection

De Beers Forevermark has showcased the Icon Collection. With sixty-two exquisite pieces, it includes earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings among others.

Tata AIA wins Kincentric Best Employer in India

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has been recognised as a Kincentric Best Employer in India for 2022.

Thapar School of Mgmt hosts ‘Anubhav’ event

LM Thapar School of Management recently hosted an event ‘Anubhav-Exploring Goodness with Ghazal Alagh’ aimed at inspiring and educating the next generation of business leaders.

ExxonMobil plant in India

ExxonMobil will invest nearly Rs 900 crore to set up a lubricant manufacturing plant at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's Isambe Industrial Area in Raigad.

HDFC Bank in pact

HDFC Bank has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit Agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat.

Sony wireless headphones

Sony India has launched new headphones (WH-CH520). They are designed to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor.