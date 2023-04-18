 Nalanda University hosts event under G20 initiative : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Nalanda University hosts event under G20 initiative

Nalanda University hosts event under G20 initiative


Nalanda University recently hosted G20 University Connect: Engaging Young Minds Lecture Series at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium. It was conducted in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries.

Silver Fern Consultants holds interactive session

Silver Fern Education Consultants, in collaboration with Goodman School of Business, Brock University, recently organised an interactive session in Chandigarh. Dr Barry Wright, Dean, was the key speaker.

Panveer Saini joins as FA to Corps Commander

Ms Panveer Saini has joined as Financial Adviser (FA) to Corps Commander, HQ 11 Corps, Jalandhar Cantonment. Earlier, she was Additional Controller of Defence Accounts at the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command).

Joyalukkas launches cashback celebrations campaign

Joyalukkas has launched cashback celebrations campaign. Customers will be rewarded with cashback on every purchase they make.

Powergrid celebrates birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar

Powergrid Northern Region Transmission System - II, Jammu, recently celebrated the 132th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Various competitions and cultural programmes were held.

‘Centre of Excellence for Retina’ inaugurated

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, UT of Chandigarh, recently inaugurated a ‘Centre of Excellence for Retina’ at Mirchia's Laser Clinic, Chandigarh.

FIITJEE accelerator program for early-stage startups

FIITJEE recently held an accelerator programme for startups. As many as 14 investors and seven startups participated in the event.

Sunrise International holds global education workshop

Immigration consultant The Sunrise International recently held ‘The Grand Global Education Workshop’ in Punjab for students who wish to study abroad. It was held in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Sewa Hi Sewa Trust gets three eye-testing machines

Sewa Hi Sewa Charitable Hospital, Panchkula, has received three state-of-the-art eye-testing machines from Valco Industries Ltd., Chandigarh.

Elante celebrates 10th anniv with Parmish Verma

To mark the 10th anniversary of Nexus Elante, a live performance by Parmish Verma was recently held. The mall also hosted Retail Xcellence Awards.

MG Motor India begins production of Comet

MG Motor India has announced the start of production of its Smart EV - Comet, with the first unit rolling out from its Halol plant in Gujarat.

Tide official laundry partner for Punjab Kings

Tide has announced its association with Punjab Kings as their ‘official laundry partner.’ The association marks the launch of Tide Liquids in India.

THINK Gas announces reduction in CNG prices

THINK Gas has cut CNG prices in Punjab. It has reduced the price of CNG by Rs 4 per kg in Jalandhar, Moga, Barnala, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana.

De Beers Forevermark presents Icon Collection

De Beers Forevermark has showcased the Icon Collection. With sixty-two exquisite pieces, it includes earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings among others.

Tata AIA wins Kincentric Best Employer in India

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has been recognised as a Kincentric Best Employer in India for 2022.

Thapar School of Mgmt hosts ‘Anubhav’ event

LM Thapar School of Management recently hosted an event ‘Anubhav-Exploring Goodness with Ghazal Alagh’ aimed at inspiring and educating the next generation of business leaders.

ExxonMobil plant in India

ExxonMobil will invest nearly Rs 900 crore to set up a lubricant manufacturing plant at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's Isambe Industrial Area in Raigad.

HDFC Bank in pact

HDFC Bank has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit Agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat.

Sony wireless headphones

Sony India has launched new headphones (WH-CH520). They are designed to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

2
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

4
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

5
Nation

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

6
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

7
Punjab

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

8
Amritsar

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

9
Sports

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly drama continues; after 'no handshake', RCB star unfollows Dada on Instagram

10
Punjab

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...

What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away