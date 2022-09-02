Narasimhan to step down as Reckitt CEO on Sept 30

PTI

NEW DELHI: Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Thursday said its CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down on September 30, 2022, after leading the company for three years. He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director. PTI

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will hire over 3,000 people in Maharashtra this fiscal as it looks to expand its network in the state. It aims to open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in the state during the current fiscal, as per a statement. PTI

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 buses in UAE

Hinduja group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has bagged orders for supply of 1,400 school buses in the UAE making it as the company’s largest ever order received in that country. The buses would be supplied from the company’s manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. PTI

Chaubey gets charge as NHPC chairman-cum-MD

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey has been given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months beginning September 1. Abhay Kumar Singh ceased to be the CMD of the company with effect from August 31, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation.