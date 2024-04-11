National Stock Exchange cautions against deepfake videos of its chief on stocks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has cautioned investors against deepfake videos of its CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan giving stock recommendations. It said it was making efforts requesting these platforms to take down such videos, wherever possible.

The NSE said it has seen the use of the face or voice of Chauhan and the NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips. These were falsely created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Chauhan, it said in a statement.

“Investors are hereby cautioned not to believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums,’’ said the NSE statement. Service conditions prohibit NSE’s employees from recommending any stock.

The NSE said as all its communication is made only through its official website and verified social media handles, investors should verify the source of communication and content.

Asks investors to Rely on official handles

As per the NSE’s process, any official communication is made only through its official website and the exchange’s social media handles, the bourse said.

The exchange has asked investors to verify the source of communication and content that is sent out on behalf of the NSE and to check the official social media handles

What are deepfakes

Deepfakes are manipulated videos or other digital representations that use artificial intelligence to create cogent videos or audio of individuals they never did or said, posing a risk of spreading misinformation and damaging their reputation.

