Nayara Energy to expand in India

New Delhi, December 8
After setting up 6,500 fuel stations in India, Russian firm Nayara Energy will set up a polypropylene plant next year. “We plan to operationalise 4,50,000 tonne per annum polypropylene plant during H1 2024, when we expect the demand to accelerate and margins to kick in,” the company said.
