NCLAT stays insolvency against Cafe Coffee Day

In a relief to Coffee Day Global Ltd., which owns and operates popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, the NCLAT on Friday stayed an order of NCLT that directed initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company.PTI
Ather unveils 450S electric scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh
Ather Energy on Friday launched an electric scooter 450S at Rs 1.29 lakh. It comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, a range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/hour.PTI
Bank of Baroda, Canara, Bank hike lending rates
The Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have raised the lending rates by up to 10 basis points even though the RBI retained policy rate on Thursday.
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...