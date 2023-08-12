NCLAT stays insolvency against Cafe Coffee Day

PTI

In a relief to Coffee Day Global Ltd., which owns and operates popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, the NCLAT on Friday stayed an order of NCLT that directed initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company.

Ather unveils 450S electric scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh

Ather Energy on Friday launched an electric scooter 450S at Rs 1.29 lakh. It comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, a range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/hour.

Bank of Baroda, Canara, Bank hike lending rates

The Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have raised the lending rates by up to 10 basis points even though the RBI retained policy rate on Thursday.