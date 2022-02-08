NCLAT to hear Amazon's petition on Future order

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will hear Amazon’s interim plea on February 14, seeking a stay over the order passed by fair trade regulator CCI that had suspended the over two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd.

A three-member Bench on Monday directed to list Amazon’s plea on February 14 to pass an interim order and stay the operations of the order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in December last year till it finally decides the matter. “The registry is directed to list on February 14 for hearing,” said the NCLAT Bench. —

