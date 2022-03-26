NCLT begins insolvency proceedings against realty developer Supertech

Will challenge the order in appellate tribunal, says builder

NCLT begins insolvency proceedings against realty developer Supertech

PTI

New Delhi, March 25

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday initiated insolvency proceedings against real estate firm Supertech Ltd, one of the companies of Supertech Group. This is the second major setback for Noida-based developer in the past one year.

On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storeyed towers, which are part of the under-construction Emerald Court project in Noida for violation of building norms.

Second major setback

  • This is the second major setback for Noida-based developer in the past one year
  • On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storeyed towers in Noida for violation of building norms
  • A NCLT Bench on Friday allowed the plea filed by Union Bank of India and appointed an interim resolution professional superseding the Board of the company

A NCLT Bench on Friday allowed the plea filed by Union Bank of India, a financial creditor, claiming default against Supertech Ltd, and appointed an interim resolution professional superseding the Board of the company. The order was passed orally in the court and a detailed order in this regard is awaited.

While confirming the development, Supertech Group said it would challenge the order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

“In the matter of appointment of IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) in one of the Supertech Group companies by the NCLT, management of the company stated that the company will be approaching NCLAT in an appeal against the order,” Supertech Group said.

However, it also added the NCLT order will not affect operations of other companies of the Supertech Group.

The NCLT order will not impact the construction at all ongoing projects or operations of the company and “we are committed to giving delivery of units to allottees,” it said.

When contacted, Supertech Group Managing Director Mohit Arora said, “There are around 11-12 housing projects in the Supertech Ltd against which insolvency proceedings have been initiated. Around 90% of these projects are completed.” The debt of Supertech Ltd is around Rs 1,200 crore, including nearly Rs 150- crore loan from Union Bank of India, he added. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022 LIVE updates: As the 15th season begins here is how the 10 teams stack up

IPL 2022 LIVE updates: As 15th season begins here is how the 10 teams stack up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third