NCLT to pass order on Go First’s insolvency today

New Delhi, May 9
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on Wednesday on crisis-hit airline Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
The two-member Bench comprising president Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and LN Gupta would pronounce the order on Wednesday morning, according to the tribunal’s cause list for Wednesday.
