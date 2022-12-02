 NDTV shares sail northwards amid Adani group takeover bid : The Tribune India

NDTV shares sail northwards amid Adani group takeover bid

Since July 1 till December 1, the stock has zoomed over 153 per cent

NDTV shares sail northwards amid Adani group takeover bid

NDTV Logo (Left) and Gautam Adani. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 2

Shares of NDTV have jumped more than 16 per cent since the Adani group launched its takeover bid for the media group, a rally that also comes at a time when bullish sentiments are dominating the broader market.

The diversified Adani group started off with a hostile takeover bid for NDTV by indirectly snapping up 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster and followed up with an open offer to purchase an additional 26 per cent shareholding.

On the BSE, shares of NDTV have gained 16.19 per cent during the period from August 23, the day when the Adani group announced the takeover bid, till December 1. In between, the scrip touched its upper circuit limit -- the maximum permissible trading level in a single day -- on multiple occasions.

On Friday morning, the stock depicted volatile trend and were trading 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 435.

Besides, the shares have surged 44.72 per cent compared to Adani group's open offer price of Rs 294 apiece.

The open offer started on November 22 and would close on December 5.

So far, 53,27,826 shares were tendered under the open offer, according to data available with the BSE till 10:30 am on Friday.

Of late, the stock has been hitting upper circuit limits. On November 25, it touched the upper circuit limit of Rs 386.80 and again on November 28, it touched that day's maximum permissible trading level of Rs 406.10.

Similar trends were witnessed over the next three trading sessions on the BSE. On December 1, the stock ended at Rs 425.50 on the BSE.

An analysis showed that since the open offer commenced on November 22, the scrip has climbed 13 per cent.

NDTV shares have been witnessing a bullish trend since early July when there was already buzz that the Adani group might be looking at takeover of the media group.

Since July 1 till December 1, the stock has zoomed over 153 per cent. The stock hit a near 52-week high of Rs 540.85 on September 5 this year.

After seeing significant volatility in recent months, mainly due to uncertain global cues, the broader market is on an upswing now.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was on a record-making spree till Thursday. The BSE benchmark on Thursday settled at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high.

The Sensex settled above 63,000-level for the first time ever on Wednesday. From August 23 till December 1, the benchmark has rallied 4,252.89 points or 7.20 per cent.

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited as the Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel.

RRPR, which has been acquired by the Adani Group, held 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel.

The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters and have not resigned from the board of the news channel.

A successful open offer will give Adani group a controlling stake of just over 55 per cent.

#Gautam Adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

3
Punjab

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

5
Trending

Viral video: After iron bridge, train engine and mobile tower, miscreants now ‘steal’ 2 km road in Bihar; see how

6
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

7
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

8
Nation

Conversions among challenges before Sikhism: Former CJI JS Kehar

9
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

10
Haryana

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

SAD disciplinary committee summons rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6

SAD disciplinary committee summons rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6

2 Akali leaders distance themselves from the Unity and Coord...

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

Probe report: Satyendar Jain met co-accused, kin in Tihar Jail

Candidates in Delhi Municipal Corporation election have assets worth crores; fare poorly on education front

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project