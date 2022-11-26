NDTV takeover a responsibility: Adani

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Industrialist Gautam Adani today said he has asked NDTV’s owner-founder Prannoy Roy to remain chairman even as Adani Enterprises announced India’s largest follow-on public offering of new shares worth Rs 20,000 crore to fund its aggressive takeovers.

Call spade a spade If the government does something wrong, you say it’s wrong. That’s independence. But at the same time, you should also have the courage to say when the government is doing the right thing every day. — Gautam Adani, Industrialist

In an interview to the media, Adani said he had asked Roy to continue leading NDTV after his group completed the acquisition of NDTV.

He saw the takeover of NDTV as a “responsibility rather than a business opportunity”.

On the issue of shares, plans are to file the draft prospectus by year-end and complete the process by the end of the current fiscal.

#gautam adani