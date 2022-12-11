 NDTV to give 2 board seats to Adani group firm : The Tribune India

NDTV to give 2 board seats to Adani group firm

Being the largest shareholder of NDTV, Adani Group also has right to nominate a chairman of the news broadcaster

NDTV to give 2 board seats to Adani group firm

NDTV Logo (Left) and Gautam Adani. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 11

NDTV has offered billionaire Gautam Adani's group two seats on its board of directors for the pre-open offer 29.18 per cent shareholding the ports-to-energy conglomerate had acquired in the broadcaster, according to a stock exchange filing.

The Adani group acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV by buying a company backed by the television network's founders, Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy. Thereafter, it made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders.

That open offer found investors willing to sell over 53 lakh shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) despite the deep discount on the stock's trading price. The stock tendered translated to an 8.26 per cent shareholding, taking the total interest of Adani group in NDTV to 37.44 per cent - higher than the 32.26 per cent holding of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.

"The Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), at its meeting held on December 9, 2022, has approved a proposal to invite RRPR Holding Private Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, holding 29.18 per cent equity share capital of NDTV, to nominate two (2) directors to the Board of NDTV," the broadcaster said in a stock exchange filing.

The appointment, it said, shall be considered in the next meeting of the Board of Directors, scheduled to be held on December 23, 2022.

By virtue of it being the largest shareholding of NDTV, Adani Group has also got the right to nominate a chairman of the news broadcaster. But NDTV in the filing did not acknowledge Adani's shareholding post-open offer.

Prior to Adani group's hostile takeover, promoters held 61.45 per cent shares in NDTV. This included 1.88 crore shares or 29.18 per cent held by RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd.

RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd is the firm that Adani Group indirectly acquired in August -- triggering a wider open offer to buy a further 26 per cent of the media company.

Prannoy Roy, currently, is the chairperson of NDTV, while his wife Radhika is an executive director. (Prannoy Roy owns a 15.94 per cent stake and Radhika Roy another 16.32 per cent).

The Roys can remain a director on the NDTV board by virtue of their 32.26 per cent stake, market experts said.

Gautam Adani, the richest Asian and the founder chairman of Adani group, last month told the Financial Times that he intends to scale up NDTV to make it an international media group and had asked Prannoy Roy to remain as chair.

Roy can continue as chairman should he accept Adani's offer. But if he chooses to resign, the Adani group will get the right to appoint a chairperson.

Last month, NDTV announced the resignation of Roys from the RRPR board but they continued on the NDTV board.

NDTV will give Adani group a footprint in media space as part of its broader diversification spree that has led to the expansion of the conglomerate beyond coal mining and ports into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.

In 2009, RRPR, or Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy Holdings Private Limited, took an interest-free loan of Rs 403 crore from a firm linked to Reliance Industries that eventually ended up with a closely-held firm Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL). The loan allowed VCPL to convert warrants into shares of RRPR Holdings, which held a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

Adani group in August acquired VCPL and sought the conversion of warrants arising from unpaid loans into equity. NDTV initially said the move was "executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of" its founders. But late last month, the conversion was agreed to, and Adani got 29.18 per cent shares of NDTV.

Post takeover, Adani group appointed two of its executives -- Sudipta Bhattacharya and Sanjay Pugalia -- to the RRPR board, as well as Senthil Chengalvarayan, a journalist who is an independent director at Quintillion Business Media Pvt, another media firm in which Adani bought a stake earlier this year.

Pugalia, a former journalist, is the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of media initiatives at Adani Group.  

#Gautam Adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

3
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

4
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

5
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

6
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

7
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

8
Punjab

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

10
Nation

MP man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering his illicit affair

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend swearing-in this afternoon

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu call on her

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies