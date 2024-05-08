Need to reduce meditech imports, says Pharma Secy

New Delhi, May 7
The government and industry must jointly work towards reducing import dependence in the meditech sector from 75 per cent to 50 per cent in the next five years, said Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Speaking at the launch of “The Meditech Stackathon 2024”, organised by the department in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chawla said India’s meditech industry held immense potential with projections estimating a growth rate of 28 per cent annually reaching a size of $50 billion by 2030.
“We have to be ‘aatmanirbhar’ in medical devices and reduce import dependence,” the secretary said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...