Network outage was for 5 minutes, fully normalised in 10 minutes: Airtel

New Delhi, February 11
Bharti Airtel’s data network faced disruption for a brief duration, around 5 minutes, across India due to a technical glitch, and the network was fully normalized within a few minutes, the company said on Friday.
Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.
“Our internet services were disrupted for approximately 5 minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled, and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the company said in a revised statement.
Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.
The company has over 20 crore mobile data and 40 lakh fixed broadband users across the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion
Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan
Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99
Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services
"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...