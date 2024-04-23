 New AI programme at IIT-Mandi : The Tribune India

New AI programme at IIT-Mandi

IIT-Mandi, NSDC and Masai School have collaborated to introduce a jointly certified credit-linked micro-specialisation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This partnership brings together the expertise of three esteemed institutions to deliver a transformative educational experience designed for IT professionals.

PSB, WDRA to facilitate finance

To help farmers and traders obtain low interest rate loan, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has exchanged an MoU with Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority (WDRA). The MoU aims at promoting awareness about finance against e-NWR (electronic negotiable warehouse receipt) improving rural liquidity.

Bridgestone rolls out new tyre

Bridgestone India has launched its new generation tyre Bridgestone Turanza 6i for the passenger vehicles segment. The tyre, specifically developed for Indian roads, provides premium comfort ride experience, with superior fuel efficiency and wear life.

AUSFB begins global fund transfer

AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest SFB, commemorated its 29th Foundation Year and seventh banking anniversary by introducing ‘AU Remit’, a platform to initiate international fund transfers under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), designed to meet the diverse needs of its retail customers.

NSE opens centre in Ludhiana

In order to cater to the needs of investors of securities markets in Punjab, SEBI along with stock exchanges NSE and BSE has established an ‘Investor Service Centre’ at Ludhiana. The centre, managed by NSE, was inaugurated by VS Sundaresan, Executive Director, SEBI, along with senior officials.

PHF Leasing Ltd raises $10 mn

Jalandhar-based PHF Leasing Ltd, a deposit accepting NBFC, announced that they have raised $10 million capital via a mix of equity and debt. This includes around 60 per cent equity and 40 per cent debt. This money will be used to fund the aggressive growth that the company is witnessing in the segments that it operates in.

Pierag Consulting to hire staff

Pierag Consulting, a global consulting firm specialising in assurance, accounting advisory, business risk advisory and tech risk advisory services, is looking to ramp up its talent acquisition in Chandigarh. It aims to hire CAs, CPAs, ACCAs, BTech and MTech professionals with relevant work experience.

NatureFit, Mindspace join hands

NatureFit, a pioneering health tech platform, has partnered with Raheja’s Mindspace, a leading developer of commercial and industrial estates, to serve as its wellness partner for preventive wellness. The collaboration aims to deliver integrated healthcare solutions to employees across Mindspace’s Pune and Mumbai locations.

Spl perks for MG Gloster owners

MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand, has announced a unique ownership experience programme for MG Gloster. Its owners can now enjoy zero service and repair costs, including wear-and-tear parts expenses, for the first three years of ownership up to a limit of 45,000 km of car running.

Sleep Company now in Ludhiana

The Sleep Company has announced the inauguration of its new retail outlet in Ludhiana. The company has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its presence nationwide in just four years. The company has achieved an ARR surpassing Rs 350 crore as of September 2023.

Haier launches QLED range

Haier Appliances India has announced the launch of its latest Smart QLED Series S800QT. Designed to elevate the home entertainment experience, the series has a 4K QLED display and comes in 4 sizes 75”,65”, 55” and 43”. It will be available across all channels starting at Rs 38,990.

Core Integra introduces Ctrl F 2.0

Core Integra, a leading labour law compliance company in India, has announced the launch of its open-access knowledge platform on Ctrl F. The knowledge platform Ctrl F 2.0 covers over 40,000 pages of labour laws, 10,000 compliances, 755 Rules, 204 Acts, and 44 laws, alongside 2,000 forms, featuring 200+ bilingual formats.

