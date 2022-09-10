New Air India flights to Doha

New Delhi, September 9
Ahead of the football world cup in Qatar’s capital Doha, Air India has announced introduction of 20 new flights per week to Qatar from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai from October 30.
