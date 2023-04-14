new delhi : FinMin holds review meet with heads of PSU banks

PTI

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday chaired a meeting with heads of public sector banks and financial institutions, and urged them to push various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana. The day-long review meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. PTI

new delhi

Coal India’s coking coal production rises 17%

Coal India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.2% rise in production of coking coal, helping cut on imports of the fuel that is an essential input for production of iron and steel. Coal India said coking coal production has risen to 54.6 million tonnes in 2022-23, up 17.2% year-on-year compared to 46.6 million tonnes in FY22. PTI

beijing Global stocks rise after US inflation moderates

Global stocks were mostly higher on Thursday after US inflation eased and Federal Reserve officials said they expect fewer interest rate hikes this year to slow economic activity. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris rose while Shanghai declined. London and Frankfurt opened little-changed. Oil prices edged lower. AP

new delhi: Vivo to invest Rs 1,100 cr to ramp up capacity

Smartphone maker vivo on Thursday said it will invest Rs 1,100 crore more by the end of 2023 to scale up its manufacturing capacity in the country, and that production in its upcoming unit at Greater Noida is expected to commence by early 2024. PTI

new delhi : Vedanta Board approves plan to raise Rs 2,100 cr

The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing. PTI

new delhi : Zee’s Punit Goenka settles insider trading case

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s MD and CEO Punit Goenka on Thursday settled with markets regulator SEBI a case of an alleged violation of insider trading norms after paying Rs 50.7 lakh towards the settlement fee. This came after Goenka proposed to the SEBI to settle the proceedings “without admitting or denying the findings” through a settlement order.