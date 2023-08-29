NHPC, Andhra Power in pact

NHPC has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation for implementation of pumped hydro storage project(s) and renewable energy project(s) in Andhra Pradesh.
IndianOil conference
IndianOil recently held a conference on ‘Leveraging Carbon Finance for Affordable Solar Cooking’ in partnership with Finovista and Modern Energy Cooking Services.
LG’s ‘life’s good’ campaign
LG Electronics has launched life’s good campaign by unveiling digital advertisements in Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul.
NFL’s 50th foundation day
NFL recently celebrated its 50th foundation day. CMD U Sarvanan unveiled the golden jubilee logo.
TVS Motor launches TVS X
TVS Motor has launched TVS X EV scooter. It features a stunning design, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge tech features.
Rakhi Bazaar at CP67 Mall
CP67 Mall, Mohali, is showcasing an artful blend of Rakhi-themed décor and enchanting Rakhi Bazaar till August 30.
Robotic kidney transplant
Max Hospital, Mohali, has launched robot-assisted kidney transplantation facility, said senior director kidney transplant Dr Vinay Sakhuja.
Teej celebrations at CT varsity
The Department of Student Welfare, CT University, recently organised ‘Tiyan Teej Dian’, as part of Teej celebrations.
Mobil campaign for truckers
Mobil has launched a campaign ‘Trucking is hard; choosing engine oil shouldn't be’, aimed at helping truckers to choose engine oil.
Godawari electric two-wheeler
Godawari Electric Motors has launched India's first family e-scooter Eblu Feo. It is the company's first product in the EV segment.
Tata AIA introduces Pro-Fit
Tata AIA Life has launched Pro-Fit, a personalised health insurance. Besides medical expenses, it gives health & wellness benefits.
Placement at VIT-AP varsity
VIT-AP University recently organised a programme showcasing student achievements in campus placements and higher education.
Bajaj Finance milestone
Bajaj Finance has announced that its fixed deposits book has crossed a milestone of Rs 50,000 crore.
HDFC’s co-branded hotel card
HDFC Bank has joined hands with Marriott Bonvoy to launch the ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card’.
SBP project in Ludhiana
SBP Group has joined hands with Fashion TV to introduce Punjab’s inaugural branded residences in Ludhiana.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Powergrid, Northern Region-I, organised ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh Abhiyaan’.
Malhotra Group’s realty project
Malhotra Realty Pvt Ltd has acquired The Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana. It plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore on the township.
Thrive room at Plaksha varsity
Plaksha University has opened a MCKS Thrive Room on its campus to foster mental, physical and intellectual well-being of students.
U.S. Polo Assn campaign
U.S. Polo Assn. and Arvind Fashions Ltd. have announced a marketing campaign and the new U.S. Polo Assn. website.
Axis Bank launches ‘Sampann’
Axis Bank has unveiled ‘Sampann’— a premium banking proposition specifically curated for rural and semi-urban regions.
Physics Wallah scholarships
Physics Wallah has launched PWNSAT 2023 exam. It will give scholarships worth Rs 200 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case