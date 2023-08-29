NHPC, Andhra Power in pact

NHPC has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation for implementation of pumped hydro storage project(s) and renewable energy project(s) in Andhra Pradesh.

IndianOil conference

IndianOil recently held a conference on ‘Leveraging Carbon Finance for Affordable Solar Cooking’ in partnership with Finovista and Modern Energy Cooking Services.

LG’s ‘life’s good’ campaign

LG Electronics has launched life’s good campaign by unveiling digital advertisements in Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul.

NFL’s 50th foundation day

NFL recently celebrated its 50th foundation day. CMD U Sarvanan unveiled the golden jubilee logo.

TVS Motor launches TVS X

TVS Motor has launched TVS X EV scooter. It features a stunning design, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge tech features.

Rakhi Bazaar at CP67 Mall

CP67 Mall, Mohali, is showcasing an artful blend of Rakhi-themed décor and enchanting Rakhi Bazaar till August 30.

Robotic kidney transplant

Max Hospital, Mohali, has launched robot-assisted kidney transplantation facility, said senior director kidney transplant Dr Vinay Sakhuja.

Teej celebrations at CT varsity

The Department of Student Welfare, CT University, recently organised ‘Tiyan Teej Dian’, as part of Teej celebrations.

Mobil campaign for truckers

Mobil has launched a campaign ‘Trucking is hard; choosing engine oil shouldn't be’, aimed at helping truckers to choose engine oil.

Godawari electric two-wheeler

Godawari Electric Motors has launched India's first family e-scooter Eblu Feo. It is the company's first product in the EV segment.

Tata AIA introduces Pro-Fit

Tata AIA Life has launched Pro-Fit, a personalised health insurance. Besides medical expenses, it gives health & wellness benefits.

Placement at VIT-AP varsity

VIT-AP University recently organised a programme showcasing student achievements in campus placements and higher education.

Bajaj Finance milestone

Bajaj Finance has announced that its fixed deposits book has crossed a milestone of Rs 50,000 crore.

HDFC’s co-branded hotel card

HDFC Bank has joined hands with Marriott Bonvoy to launch the ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card’.

SBP project in Ludhiana

SBP Group has joined hands with Fashion TV to introduce Punjab’s inaugural branded residences in Ludhiana.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Powergrid, Northern Region-I, organised ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh Abhiyaan’.

Malhotra Group’s realty project

Malhotra Realty Pvt Ltd has acquired The Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana. It plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore on the township.

Thrive room at Plaksha varsity

Plaksha University has opened a MCKS Thrive Room on its campus to foster mental, physical and intellectual well-being of students.

U.S. Polo Assn campaign

U.S. Polo Assn. and Arvind Fashions Ltd. have announced a marketing campaign and the new U.S. Polo Assn. website.

Axis Bank launches ‘Sampann’

Axis Bank has unveiled ‘Sampann’— a premium banking proposition specifically curated for rural and semi-urban regions.

Physics Wallah scholarships

Physics Wallah has launched PWNSAT 2023 exam. It will give scholarships worth Rs 200 crore.

#Andhra Pradesh