NHPC bags 3,800 MW projects

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has allocated a 2,000 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project and 1,800 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project to NHPC Ltd.

Hudco, MoHUA in pact

Hudco has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the FY 2023-24 & 2024-25 for annual targets. The MoUs were signed between Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, and Kuldip Narayan, CMD, HUDCO.

Canara Bank’s customer meet

Canara Bank, Regional Office, Panchkula, recently conducted a customer meet where approximately 50 customers were present. Senior officers briefed the customers about various products.

Nod to varsity programmes

The Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education has given approval to agricultural programmes of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib. A team of the Council recently visited the university and inspected various departments.

TSPL, SHGs in pact for EVs

Vedanta’s Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has signed an MoU with rural SHGs in Punjab under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission to source electric vehicles from the SHG women driving transformation in the state.

International conference at JUIT

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Solan, recently organised a three-day international conference on biotechnology and bioinformatics.

Conference on engg, mgmt

CT University recently hosted IMSEMTI 2023 Vietnam: 6th international conference on engineering, management, and technical innovation. Experts, researchers, academicians and industry professionals from around the world participated.

Loans for MSMEs

Godrej Capital has launched unsecured loans tailored specifically for MSMEs in 31 markets. The company aims to provide financing options by offering innovative and flexible repayment options.

Godrej unveils PYNA brand

Godrej Agrovet has announced that its PYNA brand of products can help cotton farmers reduce their per acre cost of cultivation. This was disclosed by Rajavelu NK, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet.

SAMCO Securities’ new tools

SAMCO Securities has introduced 'My Trade Story' feature, which includes tools like trade spreadsheet and analytics. With these tools, traders can improve their trading strategies.

Rally for Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army recently flagged off its women motorcycle rally in partnership with TVS Motor Company. It was flagged off by Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Shraddha to endorse ASICS

Japanese sports brand ASICS has roped in Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor to strengthen its philosophy of sound mind, sound body and a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts.

Salora unveils TV, smartwatch

Salora International has launched 32" to 65" 4K Android & Google LED TV and smartwatch with advanced features.

‘Icon of the Year’ Award

Ms Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and CMD (Addl charge), Power Finance Corporation Ltd., has been bestowed with the 'Icon of the Year' Award by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Delhi Machine Tool Expo

The fourth edition of the Delhi Machine Tool Expo will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from August 24 to 27. It would feature over 250 exhibitors.

BLS offers UMANG services

BLS E-Services Ltd has announced the integration of UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) Services into its digital platform, offering convenient access to over 500 e-governance services.

College magazine unveiled

The fifth issue of ‘The Adeshian 2023’ of Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda, was released on its annual day recently. University chancellor Dr HS Gill unveiled the magazine.

