NHPC bags 4 projects in Tripura

NHPC has bagged four pumped storage projects from the Tripura Government at Longtharai, Sunitipur, Shantipur and Sakhan for detailed survey and investigation works and their subsequent implementation based on their techno-commercial viability.

Powergrid acquisition in R’sthan

Powergrid has acquired two project special purpose vehicles viz. Ramgarh II Transmission Ltd and Beawar Dausa Transmission Ltd from Renewable Energy Zones in Rajasthan.

Malabar, Rand Refinery in pact

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has partnered with Rand Refinery, one of the world's foremost gold and silver refiners, to source 100% traceable ‘RandPure’ gold.

TSPL organises health camps

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) recently organised a mega awareness session on menstrual hygiene and Hepatitis B for the rural women. It was organised by TSPL in collaboration with project implementing partner PHD Rural Development Foundation.

Bariatric surgery workshop

Renowned surgeons from various cities recently participated in a bariatric surgery training programme at Jammu Hospital, Jalandhar. Led by Dr Jammu, an expert in bariatric surgery, the session focused on advanced surgical methods and techniques.

Conference at JIIT, Noida

The 9th international conference on Signal Processing and Communication was held at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida. It was inaugurated by Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Tanishq’s ‘Gold Exchange Policy’

Tanishq has unveiled ‘Gold Exchange Policy’ for the upcoming wedding season, reaffirming its commitment to trust, transparency, and unparalleled value for brides in today's ever-evolving market.

Sky dining restaurant

Fortune Ranjit Vihar, a member of ITC's hotel group, has introduced Nakshatra - a sky dining restaurant. It was inaugurated by comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi.

DLF unveils ‘The Valley Orchard’

DLF has launched ‘The Valley Orchard’ — a collection of low-rise residences in Panchkula. Nestled in the foothills of the Shivaliks, it offers stunning views of the Shivalik range. It comprises a limited collection of only 512 residential units.

Jindal Stainless awarded

Jindal Stainless has won the first prize in the ‘Best Case Study on Corrosion Management of Infrastructure’ category at the CII's maiden National Corrosion Management Practices — Competition and Awards 2023.