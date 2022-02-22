NHPC sets up vertical for renewable energy

NHPC has set up a vertical ‘NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd’ for the development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen-based business. It has been incorporated with the Registrar of Companies.
LG unveils new range of AI dual inverter ACs
LG has launched 2022 range of AI dual inverter ACs. The range comes with multiple sensors and a superior varied speed dual rotary compressor technology to offer best cooling.
UPES Dehradun announces scholarship for students
UPES, Dehradun, has announced scholarship based on merit, applicable for all students appearing for UPES entrance exams. As many as 2,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2022-23.
SCOPE, IMT H’bad in pact for ‘Digital Transformation’
An MoU has been signed between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad (IMTH), to conduct a research-based study on ‘Digital Transformation in PSEs.’
REC commits Rs7.5 cr for Mizoram Sports Council
REC has committed Rs7.50 crore under its CSR initiative for “construction of REC – MSSC Motorsports Race Track and Sports Complex” at Lengpui, district Mamit, Mizoram.
Microsoft India introduces new Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio will be available from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.
JioFiber expands footprint in 14 Haryana cities
Jio has expanded its ultra high-speed JioFiber services to 14 cities in Haryana, including Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Sirsa, Rewari, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Thanesar and Yamunanagar.
Workshop on innovation and entrepreneurship
Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar, recently held a workshop titled ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation as Career Opportunity’. It was aimed at acquainting the students with startup supporting mechanisms.
604 Allen students to get NTSE scholarship
As many as 604 students of Allen Career Institute have been selected for scholarship under NTSE Stage-2. This was disclosed by Naveen Maheshwari, Director, Allen.
Himachal Kaushal Vikas Nigam to organise job fair
Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam will hold a job fair at ITI Solan on February 27. Over 20 companies across diverse sectors will participate to provide job opportunities to 1,000+ skilled candidates in different trades.
Quiz at Chapslee School to mark National Science Day
Jaypee University of Information Technology in association with HIMCOSTE, HP, recently held a quiz competition at Chapslee School, Shimla, to celebrate National Science Day.
Indian Bank’s Ludhiana zone begins recovery drive
Indian Bank recently started a drive for recovery of long-pending dues in defaulted accounts in Ludhiana zone. It was flagged off from Zonal Office, Ludhiana, by Joginder Sandhu, DGM.
FCI, Haryana, organises cleanliness campaign
FCI Regional Office Haryana, Panchkula, recently held a cleanliness campaign led by Amit Bhushan, General Manager (Haryana).
Aren Jewellers takes part in India I’tnl Jewellery show
Aren Jewellers, Chandigarh, recently participated in India International Jewellery show ‘Signature 2022’. It was organised by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Mumbai.
TestingXperts to double headcount
Chandigarh-based TestingXperts is on a hiring spree. The company plans to double its headcount from 1,000 to 2,000 in next 18 months.
HDFC Bank to fund Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant
HDFC Bank has joined hands with Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd to convert 550 tonnes/day of solid waste into compressed biogas and create the largest bio-CNG plant in Asia.
TCS iON, NTTF in pact for skill development
TCS iON — a strategic unit of TCS — and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) have joined hands for skill development programmes in robotics, automation, manufacturing and electronics.
Axis MF launches ‘NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund’
Axis Mutual Fund has launched ‘NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund’. The NFO will close on March 7.
