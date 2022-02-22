NHPC sets up vertical for renewable energy

NHPC has set up a vertical ‘NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd’ for the development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen-based business. It has been incorporated with the Registrar of Companies.

LG unveils new range of AI dual inverter ACs

LG has launched 2022 range of AI dual inverter ACs. The range comes with multiple sensors and a superior varied speed dual rotary compressor technology to offer best cooling.

UPES Dehradun announces scholarship for students

UPES, Dehradun, has announced scholarship based on merit, applicable for all students appearing for UPES entrance exams. As many as 2,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2022-23.

SCOPE, IMT H’bad in pact for ‘Digital Transformation’

An MoU has been signed between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad (IMTH), to conduct a research-based study on ‘Digital Transformation in PSEs.’

REC commits Rs7.5 cr for Mizoram Sports Council

REC has committed Rs7.50 crore under its CSR initiative for “construction of REC – MSSC Motorsports Race Track and Sports Complex” at Lengpui, district Mamit, Mizoram.

Microsoft India introduces new Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio will be available from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.

JioFiber expands footprint in 14 Haryana cities

Jio has expanded its ultra high-speed JioFiber services to 14 cities in Haryana, including Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Sirsa, Rewari, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Thanesar and Yamunanagar.

Workshop on innovation and entrepreneurship

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar, recently held a workshop titled ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation as Career Opportunity’. It was aimed at acquainting the students with startup supporting mechanisms.

604 Allen students to get NTSE scholarship

As many as 604 students of Allen Career Institute have been selected for scholarship under NTSE Stage-2. This was disclosed by Naveen Maheshwari, Director, Allen.

Himachal Kaushal Vikas Nigam to organise job fair

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam will hold a job fair at ITI Solan on February 27. Over 20 companies across diverse sectors will participate to provide job opportunities to 1,000+ skilled candidates in different trades.

Quiz at Chapslee School to mark National Science Day

Jaypee University of Information Technology in association with HIMCOSTE, HP, recently held a quiz competition at Chapslee School, Shimla, to celebrate National Science Day.

Indian Bank’s Ludhiana zone begins recovery drive

Indian Bank recently started a drive for recovery of long-pending dues in defaulted accounts in Ludhiana zone. It was flagged off from Zonal Office, Ludhiana, by Joginder Sandhu, DGM.

FCI, Haryana, organises cleanliness campaign

FCI Regional Office Haryana, Panchkula, recently held a cleanliness campaign led by Amit Bhushan, General Manager (Haryana).

Aren Jewellers takes part in India I’tnl Jewellery show

Aren Jewellers, Chandigarh, recently participated in India International Jewellery show ‘Signature 2022’. It was organised by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Mumbai.

TestingXperts to double headcount

Chandigarh-based TestingXperts is on a hiring spree. The company plans to double its headcount from 1,000 to 2,000 in next 18 months.

HDFC Bank to fund Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant

HDFC Bank has joined hands with Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd to convert 550 tonnes/day of solid waste into compressed biogas and create the largest bio-CNG plant in Asia.

TCS iON, NTTF in pact for skill development

TCS iON — a strategic unit of TCS — and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) have joined hands for skill development programmes in robotics, automation, manufacturing and electronics.

Axis MF launches ‘NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched ‘NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund’. The NFO will close on March 7.

