NHPC signs agreement for securitisation of ROE

Powergrid inks MoU for education of violence-hit

Powergrid has signed an MoU with National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) for providing financial assistance for education of 1,632 violence-hit students from Assam, Manipur and Chhattisgarh under corporate social responsibility. The MoU was signed by VK Singh, Director (Personnel), Powergrid, and Manoj Pant, Secretary, NFCH.

Himachal Guv to felicitate Aryans’ students on Mar 5

Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will visit Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, on March 5 to felicitate meritorious students. He will be the chief guest during the convocation ceremony while Dr Buta Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda and Dr MP Poonia, vice-chairman, AICTE, would be the guest of honour.

Regal Shoes inaugurates new store in Jalandhar

Regal Shoes has inaugurated its store in Jalandhar. It offers a collection of versatile and fashionable footwear and bags. The collection is available in varied colours, sizes and offers value for money.

Allen Institute, Chandigarh, honours NTSE scholars

Allen Career Institute, Chandigarh, recently held a felicitation ceremony to honour NTSE scholars who were selected in the recently announced NTSE-2021 Stage-2 (final) result.

Pink Wasabi opens outlet in Chandigarh

Pink Wasabi has opened its restaurant in Chandigarh. The dining hotspot offers an amalgamation of delectable Pan-Asian delicacies through its thoughtfully curated ambience.

J&J launches Bubble Poptm range of lenses

Johnson & Johnson Vision has launched Bubble Poptm - a new range of coloured contact lenses designed to meet the rising trend of makeovers among India's youth. It has partnered with celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim to co-create six bling-to-boho looks using its lenses.

Unacademy launches ‘Unacademy Icons’

Learning platform Unacademy has launched ‘Unacademy Icons’ to provide structured curriculum taught by industry icons. It brings together stalwarts from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more; and conducts curated lessons on their subject of expertise.

MK Mall takes over as Regional Director, RBI

Mahesh Kumar Mall has taken over as Regional Director of RBI, Chandigarh, having jurisdiction over the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT of Chandigarh. Earlier, he was serving as the Ombudsman at the RBI, Chandigarh.

Rupeek unveils first-ever gold-powered card

Digital lending platform Rupeek has launched India's first-ever gold-powered card to allow millions of consumers to fulfill their credit requirements using the power of their idle gold. It gives a quick and economical option to seek direct credit.

Apna.co records over 20 lakh job openings in Punjab

Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co has recorded over 20 lakh job openings in Punjab from Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. It has enabled over 24 lakh interviews during the same period.

GSK, Dhoni team up for vaccination campaign

MS Dhoni has teamed up with GSK to raise awareness about the need for 6-in-1 vaccination for infants which provides protection against six diseases.

Sting presents new summer campaign

PepsiCo India’s Sting has launched a summer campaign that is an extension of the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting’ mantra. It has unveiled a new TVC featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.