NHPC working on 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project

Dibang Multipurpose Project (2,880 MW) — an ambitious project for Indian power sector being implemented by NHPC through its hydropower projects across the country is dedicated in contributing towards achieving the renewable energy goals set by Government of India. Hydropower projects not only contribute towards India's energy security, but also ensure environment sustainability.

Bank of India records Q3 profit of Rs1,027 cr

Bank of India has posted a profit of Rs 1,027 crore in the third quarter ending December, 2021, up 90.02% year-on-year. Operating profit stood at Rs 2,096 crore for Q3FY22 against Rs 2,665 crore in Q3FY21. Gross NPAs declined by 8.97% Q-o-Q from Rs 50,270 crore in September 21 to Rs 45,760 crore in December 21.

IOC launches ‘Servo Defrost’ for snow-covered areas

IndianOil has launched ‘Servo Defrost’. An efficient freezing-point depressant, the defrosting and de-icing fluid will aid in melting of ice and snow on windshield, thus keeping the windshields clean and improve visibility. It will be available in 500 ml packs with a spray nozzle for easy application.

Budget growth-oriented, progressive, says SCOPE

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) — an apex body of Public Sector Enterprises — complimented Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a visionary and progressive Budget focussing on the long-term agenda of growth by developing an international infrastructure through ‘new-age’ announcements.

REC records net profit of Rs2,773 cr in third quarter

The Board of Directors of REC Ltd has approved the unaudited financial results for Q3 FY22. It posted a net profit of Rs 2,773 crore vs Rs 2,263 crore, up 23%. Total income in Q3 rose to Rs 10,039 crore from Rs 9,047 crore, up 11%. It has declared third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share of Rs 10 each for FY22.

Patel Hospital holds seminar on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, conducted awareness talks and seminars with different institutions. Dr Anubha Bharthuar from Patel Hospital hosted a seminar at CT Public School, Jalandhar. Over 50 teachers participated in the seminar. She explained benefit of early detection and prevention of cancer awareness.

Škoda Auto India sees three-fold rise in Jan sales

After recording a triple-digit sales growth in 2021 along with rapid expansion of the network and customer touch points, Škoda Auto India began 2022 by recording a 200% rise in sales for the month of January 2022 over January 2021. It sold 3,009 units in January as compared to 1004 units sold in January 2021.

LIC ‘Special Revival Campaign’ for lapsed insurance policies

To provide continued risk cover in these challenging times, LIC is offering an opportunity for the second time in the current fiscal for the revival of lapsed policies. It has launched a ‘Special Revival Campaign’ from February 7 till March 22, 2022 for individual lapsed policies.

Six firms, IHCL in pact for cooling innovations

Six cutting-edge innovators have been selected to partner with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) to pilot new cost-effective, climate-smart cooling technologies, as part of IFC's TechEmerge programme. The selected innovators are Paharpur Cooling Towers, IOTomation Ecotech, Green Efficient Solutions, Desiccant Rotors International, and Zenatix Solutions from India, and Elgressy Engineering Services from Israel.

Oppo unveils Reno7 Series smartphone at Rs28,999

Oppo has launched Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 39,999, the "Portrait Expert" Reno7 Pro 5G will be available across online and mainline retailers, while the all-rounder Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at Rs 28,999.

Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Axis Equity ETFs FoF’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Equity ETFs FoF (an open- ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in units of domestic equity ETFs). The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and investors can invest in multiples of Re 1, thereafter.