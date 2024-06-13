Nifty hits fresh all-time high

Mumbai, June 12
Benchmark equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh record closing level, mainly due to buying in power, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a largely positive trend in global equities.
In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.98 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 76,606.57.
During the day, it jumped 593.94 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,050.53. The BSE benchmark is just 28.51 points away from breaching its previous lifetime peak of 77,079.04.
The NSE Nifty went up by 177.1 points or 0.76 per cent to hit its new all-time intra-day high of 23,441.95.
It ended at a new closing peak of 23,322.95, up 58.10 points or 0.25 per cent.
