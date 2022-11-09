Nihon Kohden to set up facility at Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Nihon Kohden India, a 100% Indian subsidiary of medical devices manufacturer Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), will set up its largest facility in India at Model Economic Township Limited (MET City) at Jhajjar in Haryana. The company recently performed a ground-breaking ceremony.

Kentaro Kusano, MD, Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new haematology analyser reagent factory. This facility will be almost four times bigger than our factory in Gujarat.”

MET City is a Japan Industrial Township and houses four leading Japanese companies in its integrated industrial township. Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki are other Japanese companies in MET City.

The MET City, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is developing a world-class Greenfield Smart City near Gurugram.

