Nihon Kohden to set up facility at Jhajjar

Chandigarh, November 8
Nihon Kohden India, a 100% Indian subsidiary of medical devices manufacturer Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), will set up its largest facility in India at Model Economic Township Limited (MET City) at Jhajjar in Haryana. The company recently performed a ground-breaking ceremony.
Kentaro Kusano, MD, Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new haematology analyser reagent factory. This facility will be almost four times bigger than our factory in Gujarat.”
MET City is a Japan Industrial Township and houses four leading Japanese companies in its integrated industrial township. Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki are other Japanese companies in MET City.
The MET City, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is developing a world-class Greenfield Smart City near Gurugram.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...