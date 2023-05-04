Niranjan Gupta takes over as Hero MotoCorp CEO

PTI

Chandigarh: Niranjan Gupta has taken over as CEO of Hero MotoCorp. Earlier, he was chief financial officer (CFO), Head of Strategy and M&A, the two-wheeler maker said. Dr Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman, the company said. TNS

New Delhi

Honda to launch mid-sized SUV ‘Elevate’ in June

Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it has named its upcoming mid-sized sports utility vehicle as ‘Elevate’. Developed as a global model, Elevate will have its world premiere in India next month, the automaker said. PTI

New Delhi

Adani Wilmar Q4 profit down 60% to Rs 94 cr

Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported 60% decline in net profit at Rs 93.61 crore for the quarter ended March. Total income fell to Rs 13,945.02 crore in January-March 2022-23 from Rs 14,979.83 crore in the year-ago period. PTI

New Delhi

Audi commences local production of Q3 range

Audi India on Wednesday said it has commenced local production of Q3 and Q3 Sportback at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad facility.