 No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani on Black Money Act notice: Bombay HC to Income Tax dept : The Tribune India

No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani on Black Money Act notice: Bombay HC to Income Tax dept

I-T department issued a notice to Ambani on August 8, 2022, for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds worth more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts

No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani on Black Money Act notice: Bombay HC to Income Tax dept

Anil Ambani. PTI file

PTI

Mumbai, September 26

In a breather for Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Income Tax department not to take any coercive action against him till November 17 on a show cause notice seeking to prosecute him under the Black Money Act.

When the matter came up for hearing, senior counsel Rafique Dada, appearing for Ambani, said provisions of the Act cannot have a retrospective effect, while advocate Akhileshwar Sharma, appearing for the I-T department, sought time to respond to the petition.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and R N Laddha permitted the same and posted the petition for hearing on November 17.

“The Income Tax department shall till the next date not take any coercive action against the petitioner (Ambani) in pursuance to the show cause notice,” the bench said.

It also directed the I-T department to respond to Ambani’s contention that provisions of the Black Money Act may not have a retrospective effect.

The I-T department issued a notice to Ambani on August 8, 2022, for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds worth more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

As per the department’s notice, Ambani was liable to be prosecuted under Sections 50 and 51 of the Black Money (undisclosed foreign income and assets) Imposition of Tax Act of 2015, which stipulates a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment with a fine.

The department has charged Ambani (63) with “wilful” evasion, saying he “intentionally” did not disclose his foreign bank account details and financial interests to Indian tax authorities.

Ambani had earlier this month approached the HC challenging the notice, claiming that the Black Money Act was enacted in 2015 and the alleged transactions are of assessment years 2006-2007 and 2010-2011.

Dada told the court that an assessment order was passed by the department in March this year and the petitioner filed an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner of Income Tax.

“Pending this civil proceeding, the department has now issued this show cause notice seeking to initiate criminal proceedings against the petitioner under the provisions of the Black Money Act,” Dada said.

He said when a civil proceeding is pending, criminal action cannot be sought to be initiated by the department.

“The show cause notice on the face of it was violative of Article 20 of the Constitution of India (that says no person shall be prosecuted for the same alleged offence twice). Let the civil proceedings carry on and reach its logical end,” Dada argued.

The court then sought to know from Dada if Ambani had replied to the show cause notice.

To this, Dada said the petitioner has sought relevant documents from the department.

“Once the documents are received, the petitioner would file a detailed reply,” he said.

Dada further argued that the notice was issued prematurely and the I-T department’s action was not only without jurisdiction or authority in law but also violative of the petitioner’s fundamental rights.

According to the I-T department’s notice, Ambani was an “economic contributor as well as beneficial owner” of a Bahamas-based entity called ‘Diamond Trust’ and another company called Northern Atlantic Trading Unlimited (NATU) which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The department alleged that Ambani “failed to disclose” these foreign assets in his income tax return (ITR) filings and hence contravened the provisions of the Black Money Act, brought by the Narendra Modi government soon after it was first elected to power in 2014.

The total value of the undisclosed funds in the two accounts has been assessed by tax officials at Rs 8,14,27,95,784 (Rs 814 crore) and tax payable on this amount at Rs 4,20,29,04,040 (Rs 420 crore).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

7 tourists killed, 10 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3
Nation THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

4
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

6
Chandigarh

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

8
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Rajasthan Congress crisis: All eyes on 10, Janpath after high drama; Kamal Nath could be asked to broker truce

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

Party observer Ajay Maken accuses MLAs in Gehlot camp of 'in...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says ‘It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM’

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to s...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

IFS officer accused of taking illicit money in lieu of passi...

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested in Amritsar for attempt to murder

Smugglers' gang with links to Pakistan busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins in Amritsar today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

October 1 deadline for compulsory e-invoice generation nears for firms with Rs 10 crore turnover

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala