No GST on ESOPs by MNCs to staff of Indian subsidiary

PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) given by foreign companies to employees of its Indian subsidiary at prevailing market value will not attract GST, the CBIC has said.

However, ESOP/Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP)/ Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) provided by a foreign company to its India subsidiary employee would come under GST net if an additional amount over and above the cost of securities/shares is charged by the foreign holding company from the domestic arm.

This clarification forms part of the 16 circulars issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), following the meeting of the GST Council on June 22.

Some Indian companies provide the option to their employees for allotment of securities/shares of their foreign holding company as part of the compensation package as per the terms of the contract of employment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST