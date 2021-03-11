No GST on house rent if leased for personal use

New Delhi, August 12
The government on Friday said GST will not be applicable on residential units if they are rented out to private persons for personal use. The government dismissed media reports which claimed that there is an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on house rent paid by tenants.
In a tweet, the government said GST would be levied only when the residential unit is rented out to a business entity.
Govt clarification
- The government clarified that GST would be levied only when the residential unit is rented out to a business entity
- It further made it clear that no GST will be applicable even if proprietor or partner of a firm rents residence for personal use
“No GST when it is rented to private person for personal use. No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use,” it said. KPMG in India Partner Indirect Tax Abhishek Jain said the clarification provides relief to GST-registered proprietors or partners in GST-registered firms who take on rent immovable property for their personal use such as renting of a house for family accommodation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...