No immediate hit of World Trade Organisation ruling on IT tariffs, says govt

New Delhi, April 25

India has ruled out any immediate impact from a World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel ruling that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products, the government said on Tuesday.

“As per the available Dispute Settlement procedures, India is taking the necessary steps, and is also exploring options available in light of its WTO rights and obligations,” the government said. Such options could include a plan to appeal against the ruling.

Last week, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products. — Reuters

