‘No purchase’ by petrol pump dealers on Tuesday to demand higher commission

Protest unlikely to disrupt supplies as fuel bunks have enough stocks to last couple of days

‘No purchase’ by petrol pump dealers on Tuesday to demand higher commission

Commuters wait to fuel their vehicles, ahead of a strike by petrol pump dealers in Bengaluru, on Monday, May 30, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

A petrol pump dealers’ association will on Tuesday resort to ‘no purchase of petrol and diesel’ in protest against no increase in their commission by the oil marketing companies, but the protest is unlikely to disrupt supplies as fuel bunks have enough stocks to last couple of days.

Petrol Pump Dealers Association said its members in 22 states will join the protest.

“Though there was an agreement between oil companies and dealer associations that the dealer margins will be revised every six months, it has not been revised since 2017. The prices of fuel have almost doubled since 2017, hence the working capital in business has doubled leading to additional loans and bank interests thereupon,” the association said in a statement.

Industry officials said petrol pumps don’t need daily refills and their storage tanks store enough supplies to last couple of days.

“Evaporation losses have increased proportionately. Also, the overhead expenses like bank charges, electricity bills, salaries etc. have increased manifold during the last five years. Our constant demand to revise dealer commission has been overlooked by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies). By doing so, OMCs are making their own network financially unviable,” the statement said.

Dealer associations welcomed the relief given to citizens of the country by the central government in reducing prices of petrol and diesel through excise duty cut.

“However, these sudden cuts have led to huge financial loss to the dealers. The central government in the past six months has announced two major cuts in excise duty (on Nov 4, 2021 and on May 21, 2022), and the entire burden of Rs 13 per litre on petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel was passed on to the petrol pump dealers causing huge irrecoverable losses,” it said.

It demanded increase in dealers’ commission immediately.

The 22 states where the dealers will be on protest are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and North Bengal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

2
Punjab

Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun

3
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

4
Punjab

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

5
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

6
Punjab

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Delhi court refuses to pass orders on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for increased security

8
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

10
Punjab

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Don't Miss

View All
In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun

Post-mortem of the singer’s body conducted after family give...

Sidhu Moosewala body bore 20-25 bullet injuries, reveals post mortem report

Sidhu Moosewala's body bore 20-25 bullet injuries, reveals post mortem report

Fatal bullet wounds on left lung and liver

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case

Deputy CM Sisodia says Jain targeted in 'fake case' at behes...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seek increased security

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Delhi court refuses to pass orders on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for increased security

‘Our petition is ready…We file it in Delhi High Court on Tue...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Car snatched by fleeing killers recovered in Moga

Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's speech in bad taste but doesn't amount to terror act,  observes High Court

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Man kills wife, daughter in Patiala

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body