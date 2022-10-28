No trading in Twitter shares on NYSE as Musk nears deal

San francisco: Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange’s website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered October 28 deadline to close his $44-billion deal to buy the social media company. reuters
Seattle
Meta fined $24.7m for violating disclosure law
A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $24.7 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in the US history. ap
Frankfurt
ECB hikes interest rate by 75 bps to tame inflation
The 25-member governing council of European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday hiked interest rate by 75 bps, matching its record increase from last month and joining the US Federal Reserve in making a series of rapid hikes to tackle soaring consumer prices. AP
