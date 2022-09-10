Nod to 32 beneficiaries for electronics manufacturing under PLI scheme

New Delhi, September 9
An empowered committee headed by Niti Aayog CEO on Friday approved 32 beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, including 10 for mobile.
The Aayog said the Parameswaran Iyer-headed committee approved the first incentive for mobile manufacturing under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing. This is the first-ever disbursement under any PLI scheme, it added.
“Thirty-two beneficiaries had been approved under the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing,” the statement said.
Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, a domestic company, is the first beneficiary approved by the empowered committee to receive incentive under mobile manufacturing based on its incremental investment and sales figures for FY 2021–22, it added.
Padget Electronics is a 100% subsidiary of Dixon Technologies and has manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the statement, for the quarter ending June 2022, the applicants under this PLI scheme had undertaken sales of Rs 1,67,770 crore, including export of Rs 65,240 crore. — PTI
