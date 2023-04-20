 Nokia first quarter net sales rise 10 pc to 5.8 billion euros as India biz jumps four-fold : The Tribune India

Nokia first quarter net sales rise 10 pc to 5.8 billion euros as India biz jumps four-fold

Boost in Indian sales saved the company from the reduced spending in North America and other geographies

Nokia first quarter net sales rise 10 pc to 5.8 billion euros as India biz jumps four-fold

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, April 20

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday reported a 10 per cent increase in global net sales to 5,859 million euros in the first quarter ended March 2023, on account of over a four-fold jump in Indian business.

The company registered 5,348 million euros in net sales in the same period a year ago.

“Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks both grew at double-digit rates, with Network Infrastructure increasing 13 per cent, led by Optical Networks and IP Networks, and Mobile Networks increasing 13 per cent, reflecting the continued ramp up of 5G in India,” Nokia said in its earnings report.

Boost in Indian sales saved the company from the reduced spending in North America and other geographies.

Nokia India sales zoomed by over four-fold to 853 million euros during the reported quarter from 200 million euros in the March 2022 quarter on account of fast pace deployment of the 5G network in the country.

“Mobile Networks net sales grew 13 per cent (on constant currency basis) as 5G deployments in India ramped up, more than offsetting a slowdown in North America spending,” Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark said in the earnings report.

Nokia reported a 9 per cent or 160 million euros dip in North American business to 1,666 million euros from 1,826 million euros on a year-on-year basis.

“The double-digit decline in North America reflected lower net sales in Mobile Networks as customer spending returned to a more normal pattern in 2023 (compared to first-half biased spending in 2022), combined with some customer inventory depletion seen in the quarter,” Nokia said.

The company’s business in Greater China declined by 14 per cent to 336 million euros during the reported quarter from 392 million, Asia Pacific sales dipped by 9 per cent to 578 million euros from 634 million on a y-o-y basis and business in Europe remained flat.

Overall Nokia’s business came down by 272 million euros but India alone added net sales of 653 million euros.

“The strong growth in net sales in India was related to Mobile Networks, as 5G deployments continued to ramp in the first quarter of 2023. Network Infrastructure also saw strong growth driven by Optical Networks, IP Networks and Fixed Networks,” Nokia said.

India is the third biggest contributor to overall sales of Nokia after the US and Europe.

#United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

2
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

3
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

4
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

6
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

ADGP to probe senior officers who backed dismissed cop Inderjit

7
Nation

IAF Chief commutes Gp Capt's dismissal to forfeiture of service

8
Punjab

Fugitive Pavitar among 17 Sikhs held in US

9
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

10
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

Dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh booked for criminal conspiracy, fudging record, extortion

Don't Miss

View All
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Top News

J-K: 4 Army jawans die as truck catches fire in Poonch district

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

The truck was ambushed when it was moving from Bhimber Gali ...

2002 Gujarat riots: Former minister Maya Kodnani among all accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case

2002 Gujarat riots: Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, 66 other accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case

11 people were killed in Naroda Gam riots; former VHP leader...

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137