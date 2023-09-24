 Nomination deadline for mutual fund investors, demat account holders ends on Sept 30 : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Nomination deadline for mutual fund investors, demat account holders ends on Sept 30

Nomination deadline for mutual fund investors, demat account holders ends on Sept 30

Under Sebi’s rule, new investors must either nominate their securities or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form

Nomination deadline for mutual fund investors, demat account holders ends on Sept 30

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 24

All individual demat account holders and mutual fund investors have time till September 30, to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form, failing which their demat accounts and folios will be frozen, and they will not be able to redeem their investments.

This mandate applies to both new as well as existing investors, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The move is aimed at helping investors to secure their assets and pass them on to their legal heirs.

“This will ensure smooth and hassle-free transfer of securities to the legal heirs of the investors in case of any unfortunate event,” Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO at FYERS, said.

Under Sebi’s rule, new investors must either nominate their securities or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form when opening trading and demat accounts.

For existing investors, including jointly-held mutual fund folios, failing to meet this deadline will result in the freezing of folios for debits. Further, investors’ demat accounts or mutual funds folios will be frozen and inaccessible until they nominate or declare opt-out.

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth, said Sebi’s recent move to set a deadline of September 30, 2023, for all individual demat account holders and mutual fund investors to nominate their securities is a significant and commendable step.

In July 2021, Sebi had asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide choice of nomination on or before March 31, 2022, failing which the trading and demat accounts would have been frozen for debits.

Later, this was extended by one more year till March 31, 2023.

With regards to mutual fund unitholders, the regulator in its circular on June 15, 2022, made it mandatory for mutual fund subscribers to submit the nomination details or declaration to opt out of the nomination on or after August 1, 2022. Later, the deadline was extended to October 1, 2022, and again till March 2023.

Based on representations received from the market participants, it was decided that the provision of freezing of folios and demat accounts, will come to force with effect from September 30, 2023, instead of March 31, 2023.

Market experts are of the view that many investment accounts in the past have been opened without nominating anyone to whom the assets should be transmitted in case something happens to the account holders.

This means that the rightful heirs had difficulty in getting the assets transmitted to them due to the hassles of different kinds of documentation requirements.

Explaining Sebi’s rationale, Azeez said the initiative is crucial because it emphasizes the importance of proper financial planning and safeguarding investments in the event of an investor’s untimely demise. By adding nominees to their folios, investors are ensuring that their investments will smoothly pass on to their chosen beneficiaries.

“The deadline serves as a proactive measure to protect investors’ interests and provide them with the peace of mind that their investments will benefit their loved ones as intended. Overall, this move by Sebi promotes responsible financial management and secures the future of investors and their families, making it a significant and commendable regulatory action,” he added.

FYERS’ Khoday said that investors can nominate up to three beneficiaries for their demat account, either online or offline. They can also change or cancel their nomination at any time.

However, they can also opt out of nomination by submitting a declaration form, but this is not recommended.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

3
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

6
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

7
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

8
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

9
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

10
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Serious matter, cooperation must: Canadian PM

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

Recalls ‘Silk route’, an ancient trade corridor used by Indi...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol