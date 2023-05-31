Non-basmati exports pip basmati for third year

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, May 30

For the third consecutive year, exports of non-basmati have surpassed that of basmati. In FY23, non-basmati comprised 24% of the country’s total agricultural and processed food products exports (in terms of value), followed by basmati (18%). Besides this, it was the largest item in agri export basket in FY21 and FY22. Last time, it was in FY20 when the basmati exports were the highest from India.

As per data of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA), the exports of non-basmati during FY23 have been to the tune of Rs 51,089 crore against Rs 45,725 crore in FY22.

According to industry, competitive pricing has ensured a surge in rice exports in the last fiscal and adherence to quality parameters has resulted in a significant demand for Indian rice from across the globe.

Exporters attribute the rise in exports to robust global demand, especially from the West Asian countries, Africa and Europe.