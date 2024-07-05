Non-PLI sectors: Centre set to streamline visa process for Chinese experts

PTI

New Delhi, July 4

The government is working to streamline the visa process for experts from China and other countries for non-PLI beneficiaries in key sectors, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The government has already streamlined the visa process for professionals and experts for industries getting the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Replying to queries about what kind of easing of visa process is being considered for China and other countries under the PLI scheme, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the government was working on the matter, and there was already a streamlined visa process for PLI beneficiaries.

“We are trying to get it extended to other non-PLI beneficiaries.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China