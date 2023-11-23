Not spreading any false propaganda, says Ramdev

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A day after the Supreme Court cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against airing ‘false’ and ‘misleading’ advertisements, Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev today said they were not spreading any false propaganda.

“With hundreds of therapies of yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy, panchkarma, shatkarma, fasting and with the integrated treatment of system, we have made thousands of people free from several diseases like BP, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure and cancer. We have database of more than one crore people with real world evidence, pre-clinical and clinical evidence. If necessary, we are ready to present all the facts and evidence before the court,” Ramdev said in Haridwar.

“We have the world’s best research centre in ayurveda — Patanjali Research Foundation,” he said. He also claimed that close to 500 research papers had been published in the world’s reputed journals.

He said a group of doctors was propagating against yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy. The false propaganda claims that there is no solution in the synthetic world for diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, liver disease and kidney failure etc.

Ramdev said he respects the Supreme Court and added, “If we make propaganda, we will not have any objection if the court imposes a fine of crores or even gives us a death sentence.”

